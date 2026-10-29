Ivan Toney's future is back in the spotlight. Reports have linked the Al-Ahli striker with a move to Newcastle United in the upcoming winter window, though doubts persist over whether the English club can meet the financial demands of any deal.

The speculation has gathered pace as Newcastle's manager addressed the financial constraints set to shape their January 2027 business, insisting the coaching staff's wishes alone cannot land a new signing.

Speaking ahead of the Everton match, the manager made clear that winter signings must comply with the financial rules. "This is not a wish list" for the manager, he explained, and any move is coordinated with the recruitment team. His remarks laid bare the difficulty of landing major deals without factoring in the club's budget and existing commitments.

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Newcastle have not yet opened the file on Toney, according to reports, despite the England striker's name cropping up around the club of late. That suggests talk of a move remains pure speculation, with no official confirmation that negotiations have begun.

Money looms as the biggest obstacle. Reports put Toney's salary at Al-Ahli close to £500,000 per week, while Newcastle reportedly operate a wage cap of around £150,000 per week. That gap could scupper any attempt to get the deal done.

There are, as yet, no official signs that Toney is close to leaving Al-Ahli or joining Newcastle. His future hinges on whatever moves the coming weeks bring. Until reliable word of negotiations surfaces, talk of his exit remains nothing more than possibility.