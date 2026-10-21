Yan Diomande shines with an absolute wonder goal in comfortable Real Madrid win

Real Madrid cruised to a 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday. Bernardo Silva, Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé and Yan Diomande scored.

At first, neither side created much. Arda Güler and Kylian Mbappé had a few tentative attempts, but Leipzig had the best chance. Thibaut Courtois produced a superb save to deny Romulo Cardoso.

Real Madrid struck before half-time. Goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt stopped an Arda Güler shot just short of the line, but Bernardo Silva supplied the crucial final touch: 1-0.

After the break, José Mourinho's side pushed for a second goal to put the match beyond doubt. It came quickly. Mbappé headed the ball across goal, and Arda Güler tapped in from close range for 2-0.

Mbappé seized his chance late on after a quiet spell. Yan Diomande set him up, and the Frenchman struck a magnificent shot from the edge of the penalty area into the top right-hand corner: 3-0.

Then Tidiam Gomis scored a consolation goal before Diomande got on the scoresheet too. The winger, who joined from Leipzig for 125 million last summer, scored by far the finest goal of the evening with a delightful volley: 4-1.

Real Madrid have nine points from three Champions League matches. Leipzig remain on the three points they earned against PSV last week.