Lamine Yamal has been crowned winner of the Kopa Trophy for 2026. The Barcelona star picked up the award for the best young player under 21 to open the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on Monday evening, capping a season in which he dazzled for club and country.

It is a third win in a row for the 19-year-old, who saw off a field packed with Europe's brightest rising talents. The award underlines his remarkable rise and his place among the finest young players on the planet.

Yamal played a central part in Spain's march to the 2026 World Cup, driving the national team all the way to glory. They sealed the title with a 1-0 win over Argentina in the final.

At club level, he helped Barcelona lift La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup across the 2025-2026 campaign. One standout display followed another, the young star blending club silverware with international brilliance in the Spain shirt.

This latest honour hands Yamal a huge lift. Individual recognition now sits alongside a World Cup winner's medal, proof that he can compete at the very top despite his age. His standing as one of the outstanding talents of his generation only grows.



