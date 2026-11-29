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Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has named his starting line-up for Sunday's match against Deportivo La Coruña at the Riazor on matchday 14 of La Liga.

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Lamine Yamal's return was the standout feature of Flick's selection. He missed the Champions League match against Sabah with discomfort in his right ankle, but he has since regained his fitness and is back in the German coach's plans.

Barcelona's full line-up for today's match:

Goalkeeper: Joan García.

Defence: Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo.

Midfield: Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Dani Olmo.

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Attack: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

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Yamal starts after sitting out the last European match, and he's back leading the Catalan side's right flank. Flick is banking on him to make the difference, whether through his dribbling, his decisive passes or the attacking movement that gives Barcelona extra options against the opposition defence.

His return is a significant boost for Barcelona. The coaching staff were careful not to risk him in the previous match after he felt some discomfort in his ankle, but he has since overcome the problem and is available again.

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Several other players are back in the squad, led by midfielder Rodri Hernández and defender Andreas Christensen. Both have medical clearance but will start on the bench. French defender Jules Koundé and young midfielder Gavi are also in the squad.

Wojciech Szczęsny, Dominik Livaković, Álex Campos, Brian Fariñas, Orian Gorin, Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus complete the bench.

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Fermín López misses out through suspension, while Alejandro Balde, Marc Bernal, Xavi Espart and Roony Bardghji are all out injured.

Barcelona want all three points to tighten their grip on top spot in La Liga. Real Madrid slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Alavés, so a win at the Riazor would stretch the gap to their closest rivals.

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This is Barcelona's first visit to the Riazor in eight years. It also carries extra meaning for the Blaugrana faithful, coinciding with the 127th anniversary of the club's founding on 29 November.