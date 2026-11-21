Discussions in the Barcelona dressing room are no longer confined to results, injuries and tactical decisions, after a disagreement emerged over a matter relating to the players' personal lives and the way the team's trips are organised, prompting differing views within the group.
Speaking on "El Chiringuito", journalist Javi Miguel revealed that some Barcelona players don't look kindly on their teammates' family members and partners joining the team on official trips. Others have no objection at all.
The dressing room is split, according to the journalist. One camp believes club trips should be limited to the players, management staff and the club president. The other sees no problem with families travelling alongside the squad.
Javi Miguel admitted he doesn't know coach Hans Flick's official position on the matter, but pointed to a section of the dressing room that would rather keep official trips for the players, officials and the club president, with families meeting the players in other circumstances. He said: "I don't know whether Flick likes it or not, but there are people in the dressing room who are not too keen on it. I think Flick has no problem with it, but there are people in the dressing room who would prefer only the players to travel, along with the officials and the president, of course, and who think the family can travel in another context and meet up with the members of the dressing room, which is what they see as best."
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The claim sparked debate among the show's panellists. Josep Pedrerol defended the families, citing a photo of Lamine Yamal's girlfriend sitting with him on the team plane and calling the scene lovely and pleasant, as reported by ElDesmarque.
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José Ramón Sandoval took a similar line and played down the row. Details like these, he argued, only become a target for criticism when the team loses, and suddenly partners and family members travelling with the squad turn into a talking point, even though they aren't a problem in themselves. Sandoval said: "Here there is no problem whatsoever with the family travelling."
Lamine Yamal's name has come up more than most. He travels with his two close friends Moha (his cousin Mohamed) and Suha (Souhaib, his close friend), as well as his girlfriend Ines, all of whom join him on the team's trips. That has caught the media's eye, though the dressing-room debate isn't about him alone.
Nothing so far suggests Barcelona intend to change their policy on players' families travelling with the team.
Barcelona (33 points) resume their LaLiga campaign tomorrow, hosting Villarreal at Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon in round 13. They'll be determined to strengthen their lead at the top.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
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Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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