Yamal on his goal in England: sometimes I steal the ball

Lamine Yamal was thrilled with Spain's 3-2 win over England in the UEFA Nations League.

The Spain star struck early for the visitors at Wembley, netting inside the second minute.

Speaking to Spain's leading television channel, in comments published by Mundo Deportivo, Yamal said: "There is always a loss, but we try not to be the ones who lose. We are very happy, and we know that Wembley is a difficult ground."

On the moment of his opener, Lamine explained: "The coach motivates us a lot to push forward and press the opponent, and to believe that we will win the ball back, and that is what I did."

"I always try to help the team," he continued. "Sometimes I lose focus, but sometimes I steal and snatch the ball, and I found myself in a one-on-one situation, and I managed to score."

He added: "It does not bother us for the other team to have the ball, because we are very quick players and we know how to play on the counter-attack."

Yamal concluded: "We have to know the role required of us in every match, and we are good at doing that."