Lamine Yamal isn't happy. The Barcelona star has admitted he fell short of his own standards at the 2026 World Cup.

Yamal said, in comments highlighted by the Spanish newspaper "AS": "I did not come away happy after winning the World Cup, and it has nothing to do with the injury at all. Even though I did a lot of things people did not see, I was not satisfied with myself. I know any other player performing as I did would have had a fantastic World Cup, but I could have offered more, and I am eager to take part in the next edition."

Accusations of ego and arrogance drew a firm response. "I think ego combined with control is something extremely valuable, provided it always remains under control because it helps the whole team. I always want to have players with me who believe they are the best," Yamal said.

Where does he see himself on the pitch? "I do not know which position I will end up in, but I will always be an attacker. You certainly will not see the 16-year-old Lamine stuck to the touchline, because the closer I gradually get to the penalty area the more dangerous I will be," the Barcelona star said.

Leadership has come early. At just 19, Yamal already carries the team. "It is your team-mates who give you the step to become a leader, and I really notice that because the team always looks for answers from me in the difficult moments, and I am very grateful that this is the case," he said.

The young forward also revisited his controversial comments before last season's Clasico. "That day I arrived thinking I had not been that offensive. I would rather play this way than play a Clasico like the one four years ago, which was practically just a formal match. You knew one of the two teams would win, but I realised I could have handled the matter another way," he said.

Yamal had insulted Real Madrid before the first-round Clasico in La Liga last season, saying: "Yes, Real Madrid steal and then complain all the time."

His culture and roots matter to him too. "The culture of your roots helps you in everything in your daily life. When I went to Morocco for the first time I did not understand anything, and I only spoke Spanish, and I saw how difficult it was to adapt, and that makes you progress and develop. I feel very fortunate," Yamal said.



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