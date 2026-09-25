Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has steered clear of the latest row surrounding Real Madrid and their Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho over refereeing errors and clashes with journalists.

Speaking to the Teledeporte programme, in comments published by Sport newspaper, Yamal said: "In truth, I'm not very involved in that, and it doesn't matter much to me."

He continued: "As long as Barcelona keep winning, there's nothing to talk about. We focus only on our style of play and our victories."

On Barcelona's new signings, he commented: "Gordon, who has integrated extremely well, Rodri and Karim Adeyemi. They all deliver a wonderful level. We have arrived in good physical condition."

Time together counts too. "The more time coach Hansi Flick spends with us, the more we understand each other, and the same goes for the players among themselves," he stressed.

Growing up has been part of it. "I've become more professional, and this was a little difficult for me," Yamal confirmed. "In the end, when I was 17, there were certain things, but at 19 you tell yourself: I have to be like this."

On his maturity and balance on a personal level, he commented: "I think that's clear. The happier I am, the better I perform."