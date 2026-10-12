Yamal and Mbappé fail: nobody is taking advantage of Raphinha's absence!

The eighth round of La Liga did Raphinha's rivals no favours in the Pichichi race, with the leading contenders failing to capitalise on the Brazilian's absence from the Barcelona side. He remains alone at the summit of the scoring charts, injury and all.

Raphinha still tops La Liga's scoring charts with 12 goals, having sat out Barcelona's meeting with Getafe after returning injured from international duty with Brazil.





His absence handed the chasing pack a chance to eat into the lead. Nobody took it. Raphinha keeps a comfortable cushion at the top after eight rounds.

Among those who came up short were Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe. Neither found the net in the eighth round.

Both sit on 7 goals, five behind Raphinha, so their pursuit of the Brazilian stalled completely in the latest round.

Camello matches that tally and he drew a blank too, which leaves the chasing positions untouched.

Osasuna's Ante Budimir and Racing Santander's Yasser Zabiri did better, each moving on to 6 goals and edging closer to the pack. Neither of their sides won, mind.

So Raphinha leads the Pichichi race, with Yamal and Mbappe left waiting for the coming rounds to close the gap. The contest stays open as the season rolls on.