Xavi has completed his first press conference as head coach of the Netherlands national team. The Spaniard handled himself well in English and answered questions from the assembled press, bar one.

"One more question about the international situation in football," came from the room. "Both on and off the pitch there is a lot of criticism of FIFA and Gianni Infantino. On Monday, a number of FIFA legends spoke out, the KNVB spoke out, UEFA spoke out. What is your view on the current situation?"

Xavi immediately made it clear he did not appreciate the question. "I don't want to talk about that! Thank you." The head coach wanted to speak exclusively about the Netherlands.

That question did not come completely out of the blue. FIFA and Infantino have come under heavy fire of late, with various organisations demanding the president's departure. Several organisations, including the KNVB, have already spoken out strongly.

Xavi, though, did not want to get into that during his first media appearance as head coach of the Netherlands.

After that brief reaction, the Spanish coach offered no further explanation of his position. He then turned his attention back to sporting matters around the Netherlands national team.

Among the topics Xavi discussed were his convictions on style of play and Netherlands internationals playing in Saudi Arabia. AZ talent Kees Smit also came up briefly.