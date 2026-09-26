Xavi sent a pointed message on Saturday evening at the Netherlands national team's press conference over Memphis Depay's absence.

Xavi called up Joshua Zirkzee as a replacement for the injured Brian Brobbey. When asked why he had not picked Memphis, Xavi kept his answer brief. "He knows. There will be a new list in November," said the national coach, seemingly leaving the door wide open for a return for the Netherlands national team's record top scorer.

For now, Xavi would not give much away at the press conference about his choices ahead of the match against Serbia. He will only share the line-up with his players shortly before kick-off. "I like that, because then everyone is focused. I don't know if it's right, but this is my way. I never liked knowing myself that I wasn't playing."

That is a different approach to the one Xavi experienced under Louis van Gaal. "I didn't like that, so I do it differently. Van de Ven does like it? Then maybe I need to have a word with him," he joked after being told that Micky van de Ven actually likes clarity early on.

Against Germany, the national coach was pleased with how his players took on board his ideas in the 1-1 draw. "I have learned a lot from my players. They are very open to our philosophy. The human side is very present, they really are a family," Xavi said about his first spell with the group.

Van de Ven, who was also present at the media moment, sees it the same way and believes the new approach within the Netherlands setup has gone down well. "The coach has his own ideas, that needs a bit of time. I get the feeling that everyone is responding well to that and a lot of things worked against Germany."

Xavi must, however, deal with the loss of Lutsharel Geertruida ahead of the duel with Serbia. "He felt something during training, so he is going back to PSV," the national coach said, while also confirming that Jurriën Timber is available.

As for the packed calendar, Xavi sees no reason to give players extra rest. "It is a factor, it is part of it. We monitor the players, that is part of it. The players do not need any extra rest, they are ready."