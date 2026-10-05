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Andres Iniesta 2024AFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Xavi scenario? Iniesta on coaching Barcelona: fate will decide that

Barcelona
Gulf United
X. Hernandez
A. Iniesta
LaLiga
Spain
United Arab Emirates

Andrés Iniesta, coach of the UAE's Gulf United, has admitted that taking charge of his former club Barcelona one day would be a wonderful thing.

Tribuna carried some of Iniesta's remarks from his interview with Mundo Deportivo, in which he stressed that the Barcelona hot seat is not a specific goal in his career right now.

Could his path eventually lead him back to the Camp Nou? Iniesta replied: "Destiny will decide what should happen. Obviously it would be a wonderful thing if I continued my coaching career, given what Barcelona means to me, but it is not something I set in my mind as a specific goal."

The Spaniard compared this new stage of his career to the goals he set himself as a player arriving at the club's academy.

He explained: "I have always said that my dream was to become a footballer, and at that time I already had goals and ambitions when I arrived at Barcelona: to succeed with the first team. Those were goals and things that were very clear in my mind."

For now, he prefers to move forward without a fixed destination. "Time will reveal everything, but it is true that I am enjoying this beginning very much. Not only because of being a coach, but because of everything that comes with it," he said.

Xavi Hernández, Iniesta's former teammate, cut his coaching teeth in Qatar before taking charge of Barcelona in 2021 following the departure of Ronald Koeman.

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