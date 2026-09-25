Gjivai Zechiël will rejoin the Netherlands national team from Monday. The midfielder revealed that on Friday evening after Jong Oranje's disappointing 0-0 draw with Norway and can now prepare for a possible debut for Xavi's side.

Zechiël had already trained with the senior Netherlands side earlier this week, but knew in advance he would be available for Jong Oranje against Norway. "I already knew beforehand that I would play this match. I had known that for quite a while, so I was able to prepare for it," he told ESPN.

Switching between the Netherlands, Jong Oranje and Feyenoord has not been easy, the midfielder admitted. "You train there and then suddenly you have to play here. Different things are asked at the Netherlands than here, and different things are also asked at Feyenoord, so you have to adapt to three systems in a short space of time."

After the match against Norway, Zechiël will not stay with Michael Reiziger's side. "I am going back to the Netherlands. Not on Sunday, because that is of course too soon after today, but I will rejoin them on Monday," he confirmed.

So Zechiël will miss Jong Oranje's matches against Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. "That is what I expect, yes."

His possible debut with the senior Netherlands side now awaits. "We will see. I am working hard for that and I hope I can make my debut, and then I will try to make an impact there," said the Feyenoord player.

Across his first few training days with the senior Netherlands side, Zechiël clearly felt the step up in level. "Everything is just a bit quicker there, the tempo is a bit higher and the details are just a bit sharper. But that is logical, I think. That is the next step for our group."

Jong Oranje must now press on without Zechiël in the battle for European Championship qualification. Following the goalless draw with Norway, Reiziger's side sit fourth in the group and no longer have qualification in their own hands.