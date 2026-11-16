Xavi names Netherlands line-up: this is Frenkie de Jong’s replacement

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The Netherlands face Germany on Monday, three days after their emphatic 7-0 win over Greece at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Head coach Xavi has named his starting XI, with Quinten Timber replacing Frenkie de Jong, who has withdrawn through injury. The match at the Olympiastadion in Berlin kicks off at 20:45.

De Jong pulled out injured on Saturday and will miss the match in Berlin. Xavi had already ruled out Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey. Both missed the seven-goal rout against the Greeks.

Bart Verbruggen starts in goal in Germany on Monday. The defence is unchanged, with Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven and Jurriën Timber lining up from right to left.

Quinten Timber takes De Jong's place in midfield, alongside Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders.

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The Netherlands have no new faces up front, either. Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring against Greece and gets another chance on the right. Donyell Malen also scored and leads the line, with Cody Gakpo tasked with providing a threat from the left.

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Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED

The Netherlands top Nations League Group B with eleven points from five matches. Germany trail Xavi's side by three points and sit third.

Germany line-up: Ter Stegen; Treu, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Gruda, Wirtz, Scherhant; Havertz

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Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, J. Timber; Q. Timber, Veerman, Reijnders; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.