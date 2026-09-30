Xavi is considering doing something with the Netherlands that Ronald Koeman always absolutely avoided

Head coach Xavi Hernandez is considering using Virgil van Dijk on the right side of central defence against Greece, he revealed at the press conference ahead of the Nations League clash.

Jan Paul van Hecke started on the right side of central defence in the first two matches the Netherlands played under Xavi. But the Brighton & Hove Albion defender has suffered a foot injury.

"Someone stood on his foot in the match against Serbia. He thought he could just train, but was in a lot of pain," said Xavi. Van Hecke has since returned to England.

Xavi could turn to Jurriën Timber to replace Van Hecke, but Mike Verweij asked whether he had also considered moving Van Dijk across to the right. That would allow the left-footed Jorrel Hato or Micky van de Ven to play on the left side.

"It is not Virgil's favourite position, but if we need him there, the team comes first/ He can help the team well. That is possible," Xavi replied to Verweij's question.

Van Dijk is actually right-footed, but always plays on the left side of central defence, both for Liverpool and for the Netherlands.