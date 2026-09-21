Xavi found it difficult to call Memphis Depay and tell him he is not in the Netherlands squad for the upcoming Nations League matches, the Dutch national team coach said at his press conference.

Asked at the press conference about the toughest decision he has had to make in recent times, the Spaniard immediately said leaving Memphis out had been very difficult for him.

"I know him well. I have a good relationship with him. He took it really well. He reacted very maturely and he fully understood my decision."

That said, Memphis' omission does not mean he has already played his last match for the Netherlands. "But the door is not closed. Not for Memphis, not for anyone."

Meanwhile, Memphis made headlines in Brazil last week. The Netherlands' all-time top scorer missed a penalty with the last kick for Corinthians, which saw his side knocked out of the Copa Libertadores.