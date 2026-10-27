Barcelona youngster Xavi Espart is determined to get back on the pitch quickly after picking up an injury in last Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid, in the tenth round of La Liga.

The 19-year-old faces around seven weeks on the sidelines with ligament damage to his right ankle. He suffered the injury in a collision with Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni and had to come off in pain before the final whistle.

Losing Espart for the coming weeks is a heavy blow to German coach Hansi Flick, who had placed huge faith in the young defender, according to Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

As he waits to step up his recovery, Espart posted a defiant message on his social media accounts.

The young Barcelona player spoke of his disappointment at the 2-1 Clasico defeat to Real Madrid and vowed to do everything he can to help the team as soon as possible.

Writing on his personal Instagram page alongside two pictures from the Clasico, Espart said: "I feel the pain of the defeat, and I am thinking of only one thing: returning as soon as possible. They will not be able to defeat us. Forca Barca!".

Before the injury, Espart had played nine matches for Barcelona this season, scoring twice and setting up two more. Those performances earned him a regular starting spot, whether at right-back or left-back.







