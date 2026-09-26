Xavi sent a telling message on Saturday evening at the Netherlands press conference about the absence of Memphis Depay.

Xavi called up Joshua Zirkzee to the squad as a replacement for the injured Brian Brobbey. Asked why he had not turned to Memphis, Xavi kept his answer strikingly short. "He knows. There will be a new list in November," said the national coach, which appears to leave the door wide open for a return for the Netherlands' record goalscorer.

Ahead of the match against Serbia, Xavi did not want to reveal too much at the press conference about his choices. He will only share the line-up with his players shortly before kick-off. "I like that, because then everyone is focused. I don't know if it's right, but this is my way. I never liked knowing that I wasn't playing."

That is the complete opposite of what Xavi himself experienced in the past under Louis van Gaal. "I didn't like that, so I do it differently. Does Van de Ven like it? Then maybe I need to have a word with him," he joked when he was told that Micky van de Ven actually likes clarity early on.

Xavi also stressed that he is pleased with how his players took on board his ideas against Germany (1-1). "I have learned a lot from my players. They are very open to our philosophy. The human side is very much present, they really are a family," Xavi said about his first spell with the group.

Van de Ven, who also spoke to the media, recognises that picture and feels the new approach within the Netherlands is going down well. "The coach has his own ideas, that takes a bit of time. I get the feeling that everyone is taking to that well and a lot of things worked against Germany."

Still, Xavi must take into account the loss of Lutsharel Geertruida ahead of the clash with Serbia. "He felt something during training, so he is going back to PSV," the national coach said, while also confirming that Jurriën Timber is available.

Beyond that, Xavi sees no reason to give players extra rest because of the busy calendar. "It is a factor, it comes with it. We monitor the players, that is part of it. The players do not need extra rest, they are ready."