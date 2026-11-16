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Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernández criticised his players after their crushing 5-0 defeat by Germany. Speaking to Jeroen Stekelenburg of NOS, the Catalan singled out the Netherlands' mentality and warned of consequences.

Xavi headed straight to the dressing room after the historic thrashing in Berlin to demand answers. "I spoke to the players because I’m trying to understand what happened. First of all, we have to apologise to the supporters, because we didn’t play football today. There were none of the right standards and values, no fighting spirit, nothing at all."

The head coach struggled to square the result with the earlier 7-0 victory over Greece. "Against Greece, we played a historic match, with fighting spirit, intensity, tempo and passion. Today was the exact opposite. Maybe it’s because I’ve only just arrived here, but I’m trying to understand the players’ mentality. Maybe that’s what’s lacking too."

Xavi said the players had also acknowledged what went wrong. "It’s good that we’ve spoken to each other. We now know where we stand. We have the quality to show great things, but today we did the opposite. Until today, I was incredibly proud of every player, but this is unbelievable. It’s a shock for me as a coach."

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Despite his fierce criticism, Xavi stressed that he had not spoken to his players in anger. "No, I spoke in the same tone as I’m speaking now. Normally, I try to understand every situation, but we absolutely cannot accept this. From today, many things have to change. We need players who show the right fighting spirit."

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Asked whether the poor performance could affect the squad for the next internationals, Xavi replied: "We’re going to make decisions. That’s my responsibility as head coach. We now have until March. In any case, we’ve achieved our main objective: we’re in the Nations League quarter-finals. We have to build from here."

Xavi refused to blame the absences of captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Frenkie de Jong. He offered no tactical excuses either. "Today, it was 99 per cent down to our standards and values on the pitch. We created chances, but we also suffered because Germany played so well. They played with the aggression and attitude that we want to see from ourselves."

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The Netherlands are through to the quarter-finals despite the heavy defeat, but Xavi saw the match as a huge warning. "It was embarrassing today. We have to keep watching the players and analyse what happened. From today, we start again from scratch. We were building something good, but today we saw the opposite. Above all, we have to apologise to the supporters."

Asked whether the defeat ranked among the biggest disappointments of his football career, Xavi replied: "Absolutely, it’s certainly one of them. But we’ll learn from this. It’s a difficult situation and the players will learn a lot from it." The contrast with Greece still left the head coach stunned. "Three days ago, we played an incredible match, both in our attitude and in our football. Today, there was none of that attitude left at all."