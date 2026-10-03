Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Wydad AC v Al Ain FC: Group G - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Wydad make up for their opening stumble through the gateway of Difaâ El Jadidi

Match report
Difaa El Jadida vs Wydad Casablanca
Difaa El Jadida
Wydad Casablanca
Botola Pro
Morocco

Paulo Sérgio's changes bear fruit

Wydad bounced back from a stumbling start to their 2026-2027 Moroccan league campaign on Saturday, beating Difaa El Jadida 2-0 after losing their opener 3-1 to Wydad Témara.

Portuguese coach Paulo Sergio shook up his side from the previous match, making three changes in midfield and attack. Adel Khalloufi came in for Yahya Jabrane, Aymen El Hassouni replaced Walid Nassi, and Sylver Ganvoula started ahead of Hamza El Hannouri.

Difaa El Jadida finished a man down after defender Zakaria Oubrim picked up a second yellow card in the 85th minute.

Kooora Forums



Oussama Zemraoui opened the scoring 27 minutes into the game at the El Abdi Stadium. Congolese forward Ganvoula then doubled the visitors' lead in the 59th minute, finishing off a setup from veteran left-back Yahya Attiat-Allah.

The win hands Wydad their first three points of the season. Difaa El Jadida stay rooted to the bottom with no points, having also lost their opening match to Maknassa 6-2.

Read also: Ronaldo earthquake: a crushing defeat strikes the Portugal national team and Jesus

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google