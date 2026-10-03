Wydad bounced back from a stumbling start to their 2026-2027 Moroccan league campaign on Saturday, beating Difaa El Jadida 2-0 after losing their opener 3-1 to Wydad Témara.

Portuguese coach Paulo Sergio shook up his side from the previous match, making three changes in midfield and attack. Adel Khalloufi came in for Yahya Jabrane, Aymen El Hassouni replaced Walid Nassi, and Sylver Ganvoula started ahead of Hamza El Hannouri.

Difaa El Jadida finished a man down after defender Zakaria Oubrim picked up a second yellow card in the 85th minute.

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Oussama Zemraoui opened the scoring 27 minutes into the game at the El Abdi Stadium. Congolese forward Ganvoula then doubled the visitors' lead in the 59th minute, finishing off a setup from veteran left-back Yahya Attiat-Allah.

The win hands Wydad their first three points of the season. Difaa El Jadida stay rooted to the bottom with no points, having also lost their opening match to Maknassa 6-2.