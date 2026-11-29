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The worrying signs that Manchester United could be relegated from the Premier League this season are mounting after their resounding 4-0 defeat at home to Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

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Mauricio Pochettino's side appear to have picked up where they left off under Michael Carrick. They may even have got worse, and that doesn't bode well for Manchester United supporters.

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The former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss has a huge job on his hands. After the final whistle, he had to ask his players to go and face the anger of the Old Trafford crowd.

The first warning sign is at the back. Yesterday's defeat made it 12 consecutive Premier League games without a clean sheet for United.

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United last went 12 matches in a row in the First Division without keeping a clean sheet in the 1930-31 season, which ended in relegation, according to British newspaper The Sun.

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Brentford provide the second sign. They hadn't won at Old Trafford since 1937 until yesterday, and United went down that season too.

The third comes from comparing United's tally with last season's relegated sides: West Ham, Burnley and Wolves.

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After 12 rounds, West Ham had 10 points and Burnley 11. Both were ahead of United's current total of eight.

It gets worse. Tottenham only just escaped relegation last season, yet after 12 games they had 10 points more than United have managed so far.

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Pochettino's job is to drag the team out of this mess. So far, he has two 4-0 defeats and a draw to show for it.

The Argentine replaced Michael Carrick, a popular figure with the fans, who was sacked before the last international break.

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Pochettino could find his side rock bottom before the weekend is out. If Crystal Palace beat Hull City on Sunday, they'll climb above Manchester United.

A Palace win would leave United bottom of the top flight in December for the first time since the 1930-31 season, which ended in their relegation.

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December is busy, and the fixtures keep coming thick and fast. Next Wednesday evening, United head to St James' Park to face Newcastle.

The record there offers United fans little comfort: the team have lost their last four Premier League games away at Newcastle.

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Manchester United will also be without Harry Maguire for that match. The defender, described as the worst of United's players against Brentford, picked up his fifth yellow card of the season.