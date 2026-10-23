Last week, Vincent Kompany learned that his body would force him to stop. Bayern Munich's coach had picked up a "pretty nasty virus". "of course I didn't listen to my body, and then at some point my body said: 'Stop it now, lad!'" Too weak to stand for long, Kompany coached Bayern's 6-1 win against RB Leipzig largely while seated, then spent the following days at home until the 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Luis Diaz's body appeared to warn him during the 6-1 win against Leipzig, too. The forward was the outstanding player on the pitch, scoring three goals, providing a direct assist and contributing to the build-up of another goal.

Bayern had planned to take Diaz off because of muscular problems, but had used all their substitutions, so he stayed on. "We were a little afraid that something had happened. We were actually lucky that he trained on Tuesday, although not at 100 per cent", Kompany explained on Wednesday before the match against Arsenal.

How long will Luis Diaz be out for Bayern Munich?

Despite that concern, Diaz came on in the 68th minute with Bayern leading 2-1. David Raya saved his early chance, but Diaz touched the ball only once more before sinking to the turf in the 90th minute after a sprint, his face contorted in pain. He had suffered a muscle bundle tear, an injury that very often occurs as a result of physical overload. Stop it now, lad!

Next matches SCF Bundesliga 12:30 FCB

Against Leipzig, Bayern had wanted to take Diaz off for fear something might happen, but had no substitutions left. He then played against Arsenal despite not having trained properly and suffered a fairly serious injury.

Diaz is now likely to miss four to six weeks. Until the international break beginning on 9 November, Bayern face midweek fixtures every week, including the important Bundesliga matches against SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund, the cup match against Magdeburg and the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

No other player in Bayern's squad lacks a direct back-up. Could the club have seen this worst-case scenario coming?

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Why did Bayern not sign a back-up for Luis Diaz?

In the summer, Bayern's squad planners had considered signing an alternative to the Colombian, who is virtually never injured. They identified versatile left winger Antony Gordon as their top target for the transfer window, but the Englishman eventually moved from Newcastle United to Barcelona for €80 million. "Too expensive at some point," said sporting director Max Eberl, explaining why Bayern pulled out.

Instead, Bayern signed Ismael Saibari. His strengths lie mainly in central attacking positions, though he can operate flexibly like Gordon. Bayern then earmarked 20-year-old left winger Arijon Ibrahimovic as Diaz's back-up after a successful loan at Heidenheim, but sent him on loan to FC Augsburg at short notice despite planning a squad rotation role for him.

The decision surprised Ibrahimovic and his agent Roman Rummenigge, as well as Luis Diaz. "Of course I always want to play. But if there's someone who can help in my position: they're very welcome. It helps a lot when things aren't going well. Then your team-mate is there to help you – and that's how you take turns. That's very important. I would have liked it. But, well, it didn't happen. We're good as we are, too," Diaz said in a September interview with Sky/RTL. A few days later, his national-team coach and Bayern granted him two weeks' special leave to recover from the exertions of the previous season, including the World Cup.

After the World Cup, Diaz endured a brief dip in form and goals before playing his way out of it. Now he has suffered his first injury since a serious knee injury in the 2022/2023 season at Liverpool, which sidelined him for almost six months.

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Alphonso Davies could return to his roots

For Bayern, Diaz's absence comes with their attack already depleted. Jamal Musiala is still doing rehabilitation training after a torn muscle fibre, while Serge Gnabry impressed against Arsenal but is not yet at 100 per cent after a persistent adductor injury.

Lennart Karl is still searching for his form after a muscle bundle tear in June that, like Gnabry, caused him to miss the World Cup. Against Arsenal, Karl started on the bench despite Musiala's absence, Michael Olise's suspension and Bayern's decision not to start Luis Diaz. Gnabry played on the right wing instead, with left-back Alphonso Davies deputising for Diaz.

Both impressed. Kompany said afterwards that Bayern had considered Davies an option in attack in the summer. He had only become a left-back after his move from MLS to Munich. "We have good depth in defence and know that we can always use Phonzy on the wings as well," Kompany said.

With Luis Diaz as plan A and a summer signing as plan B, Davies is apparently plan C. That is working for now, but the Canadian has repeatedly struggled with injuries in the recent past and still has plenty to prove in terms of reliability.

Will Bayern sign a new left winger next summer?

Saibari has also played on the left wing twice after coming on as a substitute this season, while Gnabry can play anywhere.

Bayern should be able to cope with a month without Luis Diaz, but another setback could force them to promote Tim Binder (19) from the amateurs on a permanent basis. He recently became the hero of the city derby in the reserve side's 4-2 win against 1860 Munich. Against the Gunners, he was in the first-team squad for the first time.

Next summer, Bayern reportedly want to address the imbalance on the left side of their attack. According to Sky, Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig is under consideration.



