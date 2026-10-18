Worrying tests: PSG star close to missing Barcelona clash

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a heavy blow ahead of their meeting with Barcelona, scheduled for next Tuesday at the Parc des Princes in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, after left-back Nuno Mendes became a likely absentee for the game due to a muscle injury in his thigh.

According to the French newspaper "Le Parisien", Mendes picked up the injury in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 win over Strasbourg yesterday, Saturday, and had to come off. The club initially believed his condition was nothing to worry about.

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Medical tests on Sunday morning told a different story. The results have left Mendes in serious doubt for the eagerly awaited meeting with Barcelona, a blow to the Parisians ahead of a crucial European night.

Mendes left the pitch in the 85th minute, having come on as a substitute in the 53rd minute and helped turn the result around. The Parisian side had to finish the match with ten men, with coach Luis Enrique having used up all of his substitutions.

Afterwards, the Spanish coach explained, in press comments: "He (Mendes) felt something slight in his thigh, and we decided not to take any risks."

Enrique added: "I don't know whether we can describe it as an injury, but we decided to play with one man fewer, because we didn't want to take any risks. We will assess the situation tomorrow."

PSG sit top of the European competition on 6 points, ahead of second-placed Barcelona on goals scored alone. The Catalans ran riot yesterday, Saturday, winning 5-2 at Real Betis's stadium in the ninth round of the Spanish league.



