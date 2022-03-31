World Cup seeding: Confirmed pots for 2022 group stage draw
The group-stage draw for World Cup 2022 is just around the corner and teams have been divided into four different seeding pots in advance.
Some of the game's greatest national teams will be represented in Qatar, but what sort of group could they end up in?
GOAL brings you everything you need to know about World Cup seeding ahead of the 2022 group-stage draw.
World Cup 2022 draw seeding
The confirmed seeding pots for the World Cup draw can be seen below.
Pot 1
Pot 2
Pot 3
Pot 4
Qatar
Mexico
Senegal
Cameroon
Brazil
Netherlands
Iran
Canada
Belgium
Denmark
Japan
Ecuador
France
Germany
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Argentina
Uruguay
Serbia
Ghana
England
Switzerland
Poland
Costa Rica / New Zealand
Spain
USMNT
South Korea
Peru or Australia / UAE
Portugal
Croatia
Tunisia
Wales or Scotland / Ukraine
Brazil, France, England and Portugal are among the teams in Pot 1, meaning they will avoid each other, while the Netherlands and Germany are the big names in Pot 2, along with the United States national team and Mexico.
Sadio Mane's Senegal are in Pot 3 along with Robert Lewandowski's Poland, while Canada, who are in their first World Cup since 1986, are in Pot 4. The final pot also includes placeholders for the three teams that have yet to qualify - the two intercontinental play-off winners and the final UEFA play-off winner.
When is the World Cup 2022 group stage draw?
The draw for the group stage of World Cup 2022 will take place on April 1, 2022.
Proceedings in Doha are set to begin at 5pm BST (12 noon ET).