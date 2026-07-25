Vozinha has completed his free transfer to Chilean side Colo Colo, the club's president has said. The Cape Verde goalkeeper is signing a contract for 18 months.

Fresh from keeping Spain at bay in an impressive 0-0 draw with a string of outstanding saves, the Cape Verde goalkeeper was not short of offers. Inter Miami were among the clubs keen on the 40-year-old shot-stopper.

As well as Colo Colo and Inter Miami, several other South American clubs came in for him, but Chile's record champions, with 34 titles, have now won the race.





Vozinha will fly to Chile this weekend for a medical, after which the 40-year-old goalkeeper will sign his contract.

Colo Colo had already been in talks with Vozinha for some time. His camp, however, were unimpressed by the first offer from Chile and made a counter-proposal. Colo Colo have agreed to that.

Superb displays at the World Cup helped Cape Verde qualify for the next round. Vozinha also made a number of fine saves in the round of 32, but it was not enough. After 120 minutes, Argentina proved too strong for the African country, winning 3-2.

Then came the performance against Spain that made Vozinha world-famous. In the space of a few days, he went from 25,000 followers on Instagram to more than 25 million.