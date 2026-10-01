"He is a goalscorer of the highest class when it comes to finishing. There will not be a second Harry Kane," Tuchel said on the prospect of replacing the Bayern forward if he one day brings his England career to an end. "We are looking for different options and solutions. There will be someone else, but it will neither be Harry nor a copy of Harry. We will find a solution when the time comes - but perhaps not in my time, perhaps only in another ten years."

Tuchel added: "He is not lagging behind, he is not slow. He is the first on the pitch and the first to drive everyone on - that is his mentality. In addition to his finishing qualities, he has developed into a very, very hard-working striker. He is the complete package."

What stands out most to the coach is how Kane has kicked on since leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Germany and joining Bayern Munich. "He has established himself at a big club like Bayern Munich and fully deserves praise for that. That is very, very impressive," said former Bayern coach Tuchel. "It is not easy to adapt and come to Bayern Munich when all you do there is win, win, win and it is a big club. You are in the spotlight. He won everyone over with his quality, his work ethic and his personality. It is a beautiful story."

Getty Images

What did Harry Kane say about Thomas Tuchel after the 2026 World Cup exit?

Kane has also spoken more than once about his admiration for his German coach, who led England to their best result at the last World Cup since the famous triumph of 1966. That still was not enough to silence the scepticism around Tuchel in England.

Back in July, Kane offered his support. "It is his first major tournament," the outstanding striker explained. "He has to process it and will learn a lot."

As far as the forward is concerned, there is no question over Tuchel's quality. He is a "fantastic coach", stressed the England captain. "The enthusiasm he has, the emotion he brings, the tactical experience he possesses - that does not mean you get it perfect every time. We want to get it right on the big days, and that is what he expects of himself as well," Kane said.

Kane also saw the controversial squad selection for the tournament in North America differently from critics back home. Tuchel caused a major stir, for example, by leaving out big names such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold. It was "the best England group" he had ever "been part of in terms of togetherness", Kane said at the time.