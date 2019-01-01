Women's World Cup 2019: Teams, fixtures, dates & everything you need to know

Goal brings you everything you need to know ahead of the Women's World Cup to take place in France this year

Just a year after the 2018 edition of the men's World Cup final in , the Women's World Cup 2019 is raring and ready to go and will start on June 7, 2019 and end on July 7, 2019 .

Taking place in – the first time the country has hosted the tournament and the third time Europe will have done so – this summer's competition will see 24 countries compete for the highest football honour.

Defending champions, the U.S. women's national team are still a strong side and will no doubt be aiming to lift a record fourth World Cup, just a year after the U.S. men's national team were unable to even qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

The qualification process for the Women's World Cup in 2019 was completed in early December, with the group stage for all 24 participants having been confirmed on December 8, 2018.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this summer's competition.

Where is the Women's World Cup 2019 final?

The final of the 2019 Women's World Cup will be held at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, also know as Groupama Stadium, in on July 7, 2019. The stadium is France's largest-capacity venue and will be able to hold 59,186 fans.

The venue is the home of side Lyon and also hosted the 2018 final, which was won by .

The stadium was freshly built in 2013 to replace Lyon's former home of Stade de Gerland and also hosted the 2017 Coupe de la Ligue Final – which marked the first time that the event took place outside of Paris.

Lyon's home ground will be one of nine venues hosting the World Cup matches and will also host semi-final fixtures in addition to the final.

It will also be one of the venues for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Women's World Cup 2019 format

This summer's edition of the Women's World Cup will feature 24 teams broken into six groups of four teams each.

The winner and runner-up of each group will automatically progress to the round of 16.

The four third-place to accumulate the most points will also advance to the knockout stage along with the group winners and second-place finishers.

Group stage fixtures begin the week of June 7, 2019 .

World Cup 2019 Group A tables, schedule & results

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts Qualification 1 France (H) 🇫🇷 1 1 0 0 +4 3 Advance to knockout stage 2 Norway 🇳🇴 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 3 🇳🇬 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage 4 🇰🇷 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 7 France 4-0 South Korea 8pm Parc des Princes, Paris Jun 8 Norway vs Nigeria 2pm Stade Auguste-Delaune, Jun 12 Nigeria vs South Korea 2pm Stade des Alpes, Grenoble Jun 12 France vs Norway 8pm Allianz Riviera, Nice Jun 17 Nigeria vs France 8pm Roazhon Park, Jun 17 South Korea vs Norway 8pm Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims

World Cup 2019 Group B tables, schedule & results

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts Qualification 1 🇩🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 2 PR 🇨🇳 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 3 🇪🇸 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage 4 🇿🇦 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 8 Spain vs South Africa 5pm Stade Oceane, Le Havre Jun 8 Germany vs PR 8pm Roazhon Park, Rennes Jun 12 Germany vs Spain 5pm Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes Jun 13 South Africa vs China PR 8pm Parc des Princes, Paris Jun 17 South Africa vs Germany 5pm Stade de la Mosson, Jun 17 China PR vs Spain 5pm Stade Oceane, Le Havre

World Cup 2019 Group C tables, schedule & results

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts Qualification 1 🇦🇺 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 2 🇮🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 3 🇧🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage 4 🇯🇲 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 9 Australia vs Italy 12pm Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes Jun 9 Brazil vs Jamaica 2:30pm Stade des Alpes, Grenoble Jun 13 Australia vs Brazil 5pm Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier Jun 14 Jamaica vs Italy 8pm Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims Jun 18 Jamaica vs Australia 8pm Stade des Alpes, Grenoble Jun 18 Italy vs Brazil 8pm Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

World Cup 2019 Group D tables, schedule & results

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts Qualification 1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 2 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 3 🇦🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage 4 🇯🇵 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 9 England vs Scotland 5pm Allianz Riviera, Nice Jun 10 Argentina vs Japan 5pm Parc des Princes, Paris Jun 14 Japan vs Scotland 2pm Roazhon Park, Rennes Jun 14 England vs Argentina 5pm Stade Oceane, Le Havre Jun 19 Japan vs England 8pm Allianz Riviera, Nice Jun 19 Scotland vs Argentina 8pm Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

World Cup 2019 Group E tables, schedule & results

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts Qualification 1 Canada 🇨🇦 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 2 🇨🇲 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 3 New Zealand 🇮🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage 4 🇳🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 10 Canada vs Cameroon 8pm Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier Jun 11 New Zealand vs Netherlands 2pm Stade Oceane, Le Havre Jun 15 Netherlands vs Cameroon 5pm Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes Jun 15 Canada vs New Zealand 8pm Stade des Alpes, Grenoble Jun 20 Netherlands vs Canada 5pm Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims Jun 20 Cameroon vs New Zealand 5pm Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier

World Cup 2019 Group F tables, schedule & results

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts Qualification 1 United States 🇺🇸 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 2 🇹🇭 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 3 🇨🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage 4 🇸🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 11 Chile vs Sweden 5pm Roazhon Park, Rennes Jun 11 USWNT vs 8pm Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims Jun 16 USWNT vs Chile 2pm Parc des Princes, Paris Jun 16 Sweden vs Thailand 5pm Allianz Riviera, Nice Jun 20 Sweden vs USWNT 8pm Stade Oceane, Le Havre Jun 20 Thailand vs Chile 8pm Roazhon Park, Rennes

Women's World Cup 2019 host cities

In 2019, the Women's World Cup will be held in 10 different venues across nine different cities in France, who won the right to host the tournament in March 2015. As hosts, France's national team have automatically qualified for the competition.

Of the 10 venues, seven will stage at least three group stage games. The breakdown of venues and games can be seen in the table below.

Games City Stadium Group stage & Round of 16 Paris Parc des Princes Group stage & Round of 16 Reims Stade Auguste-Delaune Group stage & Round of 16 Grenoble Stade des Alpes Group stage & Round of 16 Rennes Roazhon Park Group stage & Round of 16 Rennes Roazhon Park Group stage & Round of 16 Valenciennes Stade du Hainaut Group stage & Round of 16 Montpellier Stade de la Mosson Group stage & Round of 16 & third place Nice Allianz Riviera Group stage & Round of 16 & Quarter-final Le Havre Stade Oceane Semi-finals & Final Lyon Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Women's World Cup 2019 tickets

Packages for the general public were on sale from October 19 2018 to March 7 2019, allowing fans to attend multiple matches in a single city.

Individual tickets for World Cup matches have been on sale from March 7, 2019 and will remain available until the end of the competition, or until supplies are sold out.

Tickets are available for purchase directly from the official Women's World Cup 2019 website with fans being able to choose between games sorted by team, city, or price range.

Single match tickets for group stage games are separated by four categories. Opening match games are priced at €13 for Category 4, €24 for Category 3, €35 for Category 2 and €49 for Category 1.

For knockout matches, individual tickets are priced at €13 for Category 4, €24 for Category 3, €35 for Category 2 and €49 for Category 1. Quarter-final tickets are availble for €57 for Category 1, €40 for Category 2, €30 for Category 3 and €15 for Category 4.

Full information on ticket sales for the Women’s World Cup is available on FIFA.com .

Who are the favourites to win the Women's World Cup 2019?

Defending champions United States are expected to go far in France once again, having won the competition three times.

Experienced stars such as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath are expected to guide the team to a potential fourth World Cup win. There will be an opportunity to introduce younger talent into the side as the country will look to prepare for the future following Hope Solo's retirement and what could be Carli Lloyd's final international tournament as she turns 37 two days after the 2019 final.

Meanwhile, Les Bleues will be expected to pick up on the momentum left behind by the men's French team, with the host nation eyeing the highest honour in football by winning the tournament on home turf.

The French team's best finish on the world stage was fourth place in the 2011 edition and the side have never progressed past the quarter-final stage of the European Championships.

Germany won gold in the 2016 Rio Oympics but tasted to defeat to the United States in the 2015 semi-finals. They will be looking to bounce back after crashing out of the 2017 Euros in the quarter-finals, despite struggling in the 2018 SheBelieves Cup after losing to France and the U.S.

Japan are one of the most consistent sides in football and were World Cup winners in 2011 and runners-up in 2015. They will be eager to seek revenge on the USWNT, with the two sides having met in the last two finals.

England are arguably a strong contender to go far in France in 2019. Despite going out of the 2015 tournament through a devastating last-minute own goal in the semis the side were still able to finish third after beating Germany.

FC and Netherlands star Lieke Martens is expected to push her nation far in the World Cup, though Norway starlet and Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg is not expected to feature for her country this summer.