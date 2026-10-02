Lionel Messi, the current captain of Inter Miami, has tasted his first win in Spain without the historic crest of his former club Barcelona.

Second-division side Eldense announced on Thursday that the Argentine had taken ownership of the club. The deal marks a historic turning point for the team from Alicante and opens a new chapter in a history spanning more than 100 years.

Roughly 24 hours after the official announcement, Messi posted a photo on his Instagram story as he watched his new side's first match under his tenure.

What a start it proved for the Argentine. Eldense thrashed Real Oviedo, newly relegated from La Liga, 4-1 in the eighth round of fixtures.

The result was only the second win of the season for Messi's new team, who have also drawn twice and lost four, leaving them fifteenth with just 8 points.

Founded in 1921, Eldense now embark on a new phase defined by ambition under one of the greatest players in football history. The target is promotion to La Liga, where Messi enjoyed most of his glory with Barcelona.

Castellon and Eibar sit well clear in first and second with 19 and 18 points respectively, but the Alicante club dream of turning things around and earning a historic promotion to La Liga.