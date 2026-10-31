Real Madrid travel to Racing Santander on Sunday evening with a chance to break clear of Barcelona at the top of a particular La Liga list.

Nerves are settled in the Real camp after last week's Clasico win. Los Blancos go into the match third in the table on 24 points.

Opta's numbers tell the story: Real Madrid share top spot with Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao for the most away wins against Racing Santander in La Liga.

Racing have lost 16 of their 44 home meetings with Real Madrid. That matches their record against Barcelona across 44 games, and against Athletic Bilbao across 45.

The Cantabrians have shipped 67 goals to Real Madrid, second only to Barcelona's 68. Any goal from the Royal Club on Sunday draws them level with their rivals.

A run of 11 matches?

Winless against Real Madrid in their last 10 La Liga meetings, Racing have lost nine and drawn one.

Defeat would stretch that to a sequence matching their second longest barren run against the Royal Club in the competition. That stood at 11 matches, three draws and eight defeats, between 1982 and 1994. The longest reached 13 matches, two draws and 11 defeats, between 1951 and 1973.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have taken points from their last five away trips to Racing in La Liga. They have won four, drawn one and kept four clean sheets.

Only once have they gone six consecutive away matches at Racing unbeaten in the competition. That came in September 1961, when they managed four wins and two draws.