Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
Al Nassr vs Damac - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

With the start of the season: a surprise at Al-Nassr regarding Ronaldo

Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC
Al Nassr FC
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah vs Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
King Cup
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Al-Nassr are preparing to begin their journey to defend the Saudi Pro League title.

Al-Nassr are preparing to begin the defence of their Saudi Pro League title without their captain and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The season gets under way against Al-Fateh next Saturday, in the opening round of the league, before Al-Diriyah await three days later in the round of 32 of the King's Cup. Both matches will be held in the capital Riyadh.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Ronaldo's absence comes after the club granted him additional leave once his Portugal duties at the 2026 World Cup ended, keeping him out of the team's pre-season preparation programme.

Al-Nassr's captain used the rest period to complete his marriage to the Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez. He is set to join training once his leave ends.

Read also: Ferdinand warns City: this is what Rodri will do when he moves to Barcelona

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google