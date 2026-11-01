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imago-sport-1085368440.jpgAnadolu Agency
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

With Salah's participation: Trabzonspor beat Gaziantep 2-0

M. Salah
Trabzonspor vs Gaziantep FK
Trabzonspor
Gaziantep FK
Super Lig
Egypt
Türkiye

The Pharaoh closes in on the top spot

The team of Trabzonspor beat Gaziantep 2-0 on Sunday in the tenth round of the Turkish league.

Stefan Savic opened the scoring in the final minute of the first half. Egyptian star Mohamed Salah swung in a corner, Ernest Muci nodded it on, and Savic bundled it home.

Muci grabbed the second himself on 61 minutes, lashing a powerful strike from outside the box into the Gaziantep net.

The win lifts Trabzonspor up to third in the Turkish league on 22 points, just 3 behind leaders Galatasaray.

Next matches
TRS

TRS

Conference League

05 Nov 2026

SCF

SCF

GAZ

GAZ

Super Lig

06 Nov 2026

KAS

KAS

Gaziantep, meanwhile, slip to 15th on 8 points after the defeat.

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