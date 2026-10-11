With memories of the 5-0: Barcelona take an important decision before facing Galatasaray

Barcelona face Galatasaray next Tuesday in the Champions League, aiming to secure their first away win in the competition this season, after opening their campaign with a 5-1 victory over Feyenoord, with the side set to play the match in their new away kit.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona put in a recovery session on Sunday after their 3-0 win over Getafe, an eighth league victory, and now turn their attention to Istanbul. Kick-off against Galatasaray is 9pm Spanish time on Tuesday.

Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji all miss out through injury as the Catalans set off early for Turkey.

The travelling party leave the Joan Gamper sports city in Sant Joan Despi at 8.40am, bound for El Prat airport.

Next matches GAL Champions League 15:00 BAR

Their private flight departs at 9.40am. The journey takes 3 hours and 40 minutes, putting them in Istanbul at 2.20pm local time, one hour behind Spain.

Hansi Flick and Pau Cubarsi then front the official press conference at the Ali Sami Yen stadium at 4.45pm Spanish time, Barcelona handing their young defender the job of facing the local media and the journalists who have travelled from Catalonia.

Training follows at the match venue from 5.30pm Spanish time, the squad's final work before meeting the Turkish side.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, sit top of the Turkish league after seeing off Kasimpasa 3-1 last Friday.

Okan Buruk speaks at 12pm Spanish time alongside a player yet to be named, with training to follow an hour later at the club's sports city.

In Istanbul, Barcelona will wear this season's away kit: black fading into purple, the colour that also covers the shorts in the second edition of the partnership between "Nike", the Kobe Bryant line and the Catalan club.

They have pulled it on just once so far this season, in their opening La Liga match, when they thrashed Elche 5-0.



