With Mbappé's help: Real Madrid refuse to give up in the Olise deal

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French star Michael Olise is enjoying a standout season with his club Bayern Munich, but his long-term future may lie away from the Bavarian giants.

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France's GFFN network, citing newspaper "L'Equipe", report that Real Madrid's interest in Olise hasn't faded.

Bayern Munich made their stance clear to Real last summer. Even an offer north of 500 million euros wouldn't be enough to prise Olise away.

The French playmaker's contract runs until 2029, and the German club are set to ramp up efforts over the coming days to extend it.

Real haven't given up, though. Whenever Olise reports for France duty, the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ibrahima Konate and Eduardo Camavinga are quick to remind him that the Santiago Bernabeu is a wonderful place to play football.

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L'Equipe note that if Bayern fail to tie him down, he could hit the market next summer for a figure well short of 500 million euros.

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Olise was superb for France at the 2026 World Cup, driving Les Bleus to a fourth-place finish.

He has featured in 15 matches this season for Bayern Munich across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists.