Barcelona's Brazilian star Raphinha believes his Spanish team-mate Lamine Yamal is the most deserving of the Ballon d'Or in 2026, noting that he possesses all the factors that qualify him to win the award.

The hundred journalists chosen for the Ballon d'Or vote have just one week left to submit their choices to France Football magazine. Lamine Yamal sits among the leading candidates on the list of thirty nominees. Raphinha's name is nowhere to be found.

Asked in an interview with Britain's The Guardian and Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport whether Lamine was the ideal candidate to win the Ballon d'Or, Raphinha replied: "Without a doubt, yes".

The Barcelona captain explained his opinion, as reported by "Mundo Deportivo": "I think winning the Ballon d'Or depends on individual statistics, team titles, and the magic that a player possesses on the pitch. Charisma and all of that. These are the most important factors, and Lamine has them all".

He added: "Lamine produces incredible numbers, not only from last season, but from the one before it too. And he has made a great start to this season".

On the titles, Raphinha commented: "Lamine won two of the three titles with Barcelona, in addition to the World Cup with his national team".

He continued: "He is one of the most important players for Barcelona and the Spanish national team. For me, there is no doubt that he deserves to win the award".

His verdict went further: "As for what others say, everyone looks after their own personal interest, but the matter is completely clear to me".

He added: "Even if I were not Lamine's team-mate, what he produces on the pitch, his statistics, and the titles he has won make him, for me, the standout candidate and he should win it".

The Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place on 26 October in London. Votes must be submitted by 28 September this month.

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