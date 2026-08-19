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Loai Mohamed

Translated by

With an official statement: Barcelona threaten Hamza Abdelkarim's dream

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Deco reveals Flick's plans regarding Lewandowski's replacement

Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, has left the door open to completing a new attacking signing during the final days of the transfer window.

Speaking after Barcelona's 2-1 win over Egypt's Al-Ahly in Wednesday evening's Joan Gamper Trophy friendly, Deco addressed the state of the club's transfer business.

An attacking signing on the horizon

On the attacking front, Deco was clearer about the prospect of Barcelona returning to the market, despite having options within the squad.

He told "Marca": "We have signed players in the front line. Lewandowski's absence is difficult to make up for, while Ferran's absence has been covered by Gordon and Adama."

He continued: "We have internal solutions, but I believe we will make some move. There is a lot of noise, but we continue to work."

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A blow to Hamza Abdelkarim?

Those comments hint at a fresh Barcelona move to land a striker in the closing days of the mercato, especially given Deco's admission that replacing Lewandowski's role is no easy task.

Barcelona have been linked with Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, but the capital club are adamant about keeping their star.

For promising Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim, the Barcelona Atlètic forward who dreams of breaking into the first team as a starter this season, it is unwelcome news.

Abdelkarim has shone in the friendlies he has played during pre-season, the latest of them against his former club Al-Ahly, where he scored a superb goal after a cross from Alejandro Balde.

Read also:

Has Barcelona snatched Rodri from Real Madrid? Deco responds with a surprising answer

Deco reassures over registering the players

Turning to registration, Deco sounded confident Barcelona would complete the paperwork without trouble, insisting the club have built a sporting project that now pulls players in.

He said: "We will not struggle to register the players."

He added: "One of the good things we have achieved is that all the players wanted to come here, because they saw that we have a winning project, and this is something that excites players who want to make history."

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