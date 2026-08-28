With an exceptional offer: Bayern Munich tempt Olise to keep him away from Real Madrid

Bayern Munich want to extend the contract of their French winger, Michael Olise, a move that lays bare the club's faith in the player and their determination to build around him for years to come.

According to the French newspaper "L'Équipe", Bayern's hierarchy plan to hand Olise a new deal and make him the highest earner at the club, tying him down for the long haul even though his current contract already runs until 2029.

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At 24, Olise has been one of Bayern's standout performers since arriving from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024.

The Bavarians see him as a cornerstone of their long-term project and they'll dig deep financially to keep him. The France international may have dreamed of a move to Real Madrid, but he'll stay in Germany for at least another season.

Per "L'Équipe", Olise has found the perfect environment to grow at Bayern, helped by a strong relationship with coach Vincent Kompany, who has taken his game to another level.

Should the two sides agree on an extension, the club will most likely have to write a release clause into the new deal, something the first contract did not include.

Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala were Bayern's two highest earners in April 2026, each pocketing around 2.1 million euros per month.

The ranking of the top five total monthly salaries for Bayern Munich players, last April, was as follows:

Harry Kane – 2.1 million euros Jamal Musiala – 2.1 million euros Manuel Neuer – 1.75 million euros Joshua Kimmich – 1.66 million euros Dayot Upamecano – 1.66 million euros

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