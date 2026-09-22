The Spain national team gathered today, Tuesday, in preparation for the four UEFA Nations League matches it will play during the current international break.

One of the most intriguing things, as ever, is seeing each player's outfit as they arrive at the football city in Las Rozas, in the Spanish capital Madrid.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte drew some of the loudest applause. Not for an elegant or bold outfit, mind you. He simply turned up in a plain white shirt and ordinary trousers. The message printed on that shirt was what mattered.

"Why not", read the famous phrase, written in black across Laporte's chest. He uttered those words during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and they spread far and wide once more at the 2026 tournament, especially after Spain lifted the trophy on 19 July.

It all began on 21 November, four years ago, at a Spain press conference before their first appearance at that unusual World Cup, staged in winter because of the searing temperatures.

Journalist Antón Meana asked the Athletic Bilbao player why he believed Spain were capable of winning the cup. The defender replied with that phrase.

The detail did not escape X users, who flooded the social network with comments such as "I adore him" and "I love him so much".

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