With a strange gesture: Cristiano Ronaldo baffles Al-Nassr fans

Cristiano Ronaldo left Al-Nassr fans scratching their heads after their win over Neom in the Saudi Roshn League, the Portugal captain signing off with a baffling gesture.

Al-Nassr edged their guests 1-0 at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Tuesday, in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The club shared a video of Ronaldo on their official X account, capturing the strange gesture as he walked off the pitch.

Alongside the clip, the capital side wrote: "Ronaldo asks you: guess.. what is this?" Fans flooded the comments with theories, but nobody landed on a definitive answer.

Next matches AFS Saudi Pro League 09:30 ALN

It was not Ronaldo's finest afternoon. He blazed a penalty in first-half stoppage time, yet played the full 90 minutes without being withdrawn.

Off the pitch, speculation links the Portuguese star to acquiring 20% of Al-Nassr's shares in the coming period. Meanwhile, American outfit RedBird Capital, the owners of AC Milan, are chasing 70% of the club.

Ronaldo has turned out 10 times for Al-Nassr this season, scoring just five goals, a rate of one every two games.