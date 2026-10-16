With a new video: La Liga celebrates the in-form Ez Abde

LaLiga have put the spotlight on Moroccan star Yassir Zabiri, the Racing Santander forward who claimed the competition's Under-23 Player of the Month award for September, posting a video of the player on their official "X" account.

In the clip, Zabiri picks an emoji to describe each of his team-mates.

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The league confirmed the award on 30 September. Zabiri had scored 3 goals during the month, taking his tally at the time to 6 in the league.

Matchday five was where the Morocco international really caught the eye, scoring both of Racing's goals in a 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves at El Sardinero.

A goal and an assist followed in the next round, even as his side were hammered 7-2 by Barcelona.

Zabiri saw off Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi, Villarreal's Alberto Mollejo, Sevilla's Miguel Sierra and Celta Vigo's Yoel Lago in the final vote. He succeeds Espanyol's Javi Hernandez, the August winner.

On loan at Racing Santander from Rennes this season, the forward has now reached 7 goals in the Spanish top flight after finding the net in last Sunday's 2-2 draw with Valencia.