Willem II gain little from a point against PEC Zwolle

Willem II's wait for a first Eredivisie win of the season continued on Friday evening. The Tilburg side drew 1-1 at home to PEC Zwolle, with both teams scoring inside three minutes. Jurgen Streppel's side remain bottom of the table.

After painful defeats to SC Cambuur (1-6) and PSV (7-0), Willem II needed a response. Instead, Sydney van Hooijdonk turned and fired PEC Zwolle ahead with a fine shot in the second minute: 0-1.

Barely a minute later, Hidde ter Avest equalised with a fine shot into the far corner: 1-1. Chances followed at both ends, with Willem II striker Devin Haen heading over after Nathan Tjoe-A-On's build-up play.

PEC Zwolle gradually took control. Dylan Mbayo regularly troubled the Tilburg defence with his runs down the flank. The quality then dropped sharply as both sides repeatedly gave the ball away and created few clear-cut chances.

Shortly before half-time, Willem II may have escaped conceding a penalty. At a corner, Calvin Twigt pulled at Van Hooijdonk with both arms, although Van Hooijdonk was also pushing and pulling. VAR Richard Martens reviewed the incident but decided not to send referee Allard Lindhout to the screen.

Van Hooijdonk had the first chance after the break but missed the opportunity for PEC Zwolle. At the other end, Haen shot narrowly wide after a flowing move. Streppel then made several substitutions, bringing on Jari Schuurman and Eser Gürbüz, among others.

Midway through the second half, Gürbüz sent Ter Avest through, and the defender pulled the ball back for Schuurman. The midfielder shot towards the far corner, but goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar made a fine save to prevent a 2-1 lead for Willem II.

Urged on by the home crowd, Willem II increased the pressure late on. Kasper Boogaard shot wide from distance, while PEC Zwolle could not find a winner either. Willem II remain without a win after eleven league matches and have just three points. PEC are in a considerably better position, with twelve points and 13th place.