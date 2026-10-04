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FC Porto v Al Ahly SC: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
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Will Wissam Abu Ali return to Al Ahly?

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The greatest deal

Wissam Abu Ali is back in the spotlight. Reports have swirled around a possible return to Al Ahly for the Palestinian during the upcoming winter transfer window, leaving fans of the Red Castle wondering just how much truth there is to the speculation.

Former Al Ahly and Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed Shobier has settled the debate. The media figure confirmed on X that there is currently no prospect of the striker returning to the club under Morocco's Hossein Ammouta.

Shobier said: "I'll stamp it ten times and a million times over that Al Ahly's greatest signing in recent years among foreign players was Wissam Abu Ali, even though he played very little time."

He added: "Wissam Abu Ali tore it up at the Club World Cup, tore it up in the African tournament, tore it up in the Super Cup, tore it up in the Egypt Cup, and tore it up in the league, where he was the league's top scorer."

Shobier concluded his remarks by saying: "That's why, when his name was mentioned and it was said that he might return to Al Ahly, I told them: if there's a chance for him to come back, don't delay. But there's no chance of him returning."



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