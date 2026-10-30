The left winger made his first Serie A start as Bologna stunned AC Milan 4-2. Mbangula had failed to score in three brief appearances totalling just 14 minutes, but struck a hat-trick to win it.

Italian newspapers heaped praise on Mbangula, who could scarcely believe his luck. "I still can't really believe it. It all feels like a wonderful dream," he said after the match. "That was, without any doubt, the best evening of my entire life!"

Mbangula joined Bologna on loan from Werder in the summer. His hat-trick against Milan matched his tally in 27 appearances for the northern club since his €10 million move from Juventus Turin in summer 2025, a spell in which he had fallen well short of the high expectations. Should Mbangula build on his display in the coming weeks and months, the Green and Whites may yet get off lightly.

Windfall for Bremen? How much is Bologna's purchase option for Samuel Mbangula?

Bologna reportedly have a €12.5 million option to buy the 22-year-old. Werder also received a €2 million loan fee. Thioune has called it a win-win situation.

On Mbangula's potential, the Werder coach said: "I'm not surprised, because we've always known about his potential," adding: "We've always known about his potential. Bringing out that potential, whether by Sam himself or by us, was always a little more challenging. But we're still convinced that he's a really good footballer. In the first year, we also had the problem that he hadn't really settled in culturally and missed his family."

Thioune also left the door open for the attacking player's return to Bremen. "You can be sure I'm pleased about it, I sent him a message and congratulated him personally. We didn't part on bad terms. He is a Werder Bremen player. And if he comes back in top form, then it can only be a good thing for him to show everyone here in the summer how good he is," he added.

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With the win, Bologna climbed out of the lower reaches of the table to 11th. After a disappointing start to the season and the swift sacking of Domenico Tedesco after the fourth matchday, the team have gradually found their feet under his successor, Raffaele Palladino. Bologna beat Cagliari 2-0 at the weekend. AC Monza await on Saturday.