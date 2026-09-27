Will they be relegated? A new prediction for Manchester City's punishment

The punishment facing Manchester City for their financial breaches in the Premier League has become the talk of the moment.

According to "The Athletic", Manchester City have been found guilty of 114 out of the 115 charges brought against them relating to financial breaches in the Premier League between 2009 and 2018.

The sanctions could range from a hefty fine to a points deduction, the stripping of titles from that period, even relegation.

Plenty of voices have weighed in on a case that has caused a major stir in the world of football. Among them is the international football analyst Julio Maldonado, better known as "Maldini".

The "Tiempo de Juego" contributor said in the segment "Hora Maldini": "I think it deserves a deterrent punishment, because there are a lot of people who have been harmed."

He added: "I think they will hand them a 50-point deduction, or something like that, 50 points so that they can carry on fighting in the matches, but they know they will be relegated to the lower division."