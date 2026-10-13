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Al Nassr v Al Ahli : Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Will the Clasico be postponed? Major crisis facing Al Nassr before the Al Ahli showdown

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ahli
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

An awaited decision

Al-Nassr are in crisis just hours before the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ahli in the Saudi Roshn League.

The ninth round takes the Riyadh side to the Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah on Thursday.

Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi, writing on his personal "X" account, raised the possibility of a postponement. The Al-Nassr delegation still hasn't left the Saudi capital.

According to Al-Osaimi, the club are waiting to learn whether the game can be pushed back. If it isn't, they will have to make the trip to Jeddah by road, with air travel difficult because of recent events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The journalist did point to the capital club's desire for a postponement, particularly as they have had no rest since facing Uzbekistan's Neftchi on Monday in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Both sides have plenty riding on it. Al-Nassr want to keep chasing leaders Al-Hilal, sitting third on 19 points, two adrift and behind second-placed Al-Qadsiah on goal difference.

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, want another win to keep their revival going and drag themselves back into the title race. Five wins and three defeats have left them sixth on 15 points.

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