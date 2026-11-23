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Algeria star Riyad Mahrez has put an end to speculation that he could reverse his decision to retire from international football and return to his national team. He confirmed that his journey with Algeria is indeed over and stressed that the current period demands giving the new generation every chance to take on responsibility.

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The former Algeria captain spoke after helping his Qatari side Al-Shamal beat Saudi club Al-Ahli 3-2 on Monday in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite. He covered plenty of ground on the national team: his international future, the heavy defeat to Togo and where he stands on the expected changes to the technical staff led by Ibrahim Hamdani.

Mahrez settled the debate over a possible return from international retirement. His decision is final. He made his last appearance in an Algeria shirt at the 2026 World Cup, leaving the pitch that day with no intention of coming back.

"For me, it's over, everything is over," the Algeria star said. "My last game was at the World Cup. When I left the pitch, I said it was my last game."

Algeria, he explained, have a new generation who need support and trust, free from the pressure of having to win every match. Previous generations also went through difficult spells before reaching the podium, he pointed out.

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"As I said again, there is a new generation there now, and there are players who must be given the chance to express themselves, and they must be allowed to go through difficult moments," he added. "Not every time will be good. We have all been through that."

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He continued: "Before winning the Africa Cup of Nations, we went through very difficult moments, and even after winning it we went through difficult periods. As I said, this is part of the process. We can't always win, even though I know our fans and our people demand a lot, but that's football."

The former captain made clear his faith in the current group and called for the right environment so the players can develop and learn from setbacks. "They have to learn from defeats. I trust them. They must be surrounded by the right people, and God willing this group will experience many good moments," he said.

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Algeria's heavy 3-0 defeat to Togo in Lomé also came up. Mahrez watched part of the match from Doha, the Qatari capital, but doesn't see himself as the right person to pass definitive judgement on what happened, given the particular nature of matches played on the African continent.

"The truth is that I'm not the right person to give my opinion on this, but I certainly watched part of the game. I was here in Doha," he said.

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"We know Africa, things are not easy," he added. "There are players who played in the match who had never played in Africa before, and that isn't easy for them either. You have to understand the circumstances surrounding the game."

Defeats, Mahrez noted, are a natural part of any national team's journey. What matters most is not what happened against Togo but how the players react and whether they can regain their balance in the coming period.

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"As I said, this is part of football," he continued. "They have to lose and fall so they can get back up again. They won 1-0 at home, then lost away. The most important thing is to see how they react after this defeat."

He went on: "I think they will respond in the way I talked about. There is a great generation, and lots of excellent players. All they need is for the people around them to do a good job, to help them and get the best out of them."

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Read also: Al-Shawali to Al-Hilal fans: Bounou won't save you every time!

On the future of head coach Ibrahim Hamdani, Mahrez refused to blame anyone for Algeria's dip in results, whether the technical staff or the national federation. He insisted he doesn't have enough information to judge the project, but did point to the coach's limited coaching experience.

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"I have nothing to say about this," Mahrez said. "I don't know this coach, but I know from a distance that he obviously doesn't have a lot of experience as a coach."

"I don't know whether the coach is the problem," he added. "Is it the federation? No, not at all. I'm not here to say whether the federation is responsible or not."

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Mahrez has closed the door on any return to the Algeria national team and handed responsibility to the new generation. Algerian football now has recent setbacks to address and upcoming commitments to prepare for, with the fate of the technical staff and possible changes within the national team still hanging in the balance.