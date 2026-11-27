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Bayern Munich face the risk of an individual problem turning into a crisis with unpredictable consequences for their sporting project.

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According to Sport, the controversial way the Bavarian club's top officials have handled Jamal Musiala's health problems has caused discontent in the dressing room. It also threatens a hugely significant knock-on effect: the future of Frenchman Michael Olise.

Prominent journalist Christian Falk, writing in Bild on Friday, reports that the France international is watching very closely how the club's top officials are treating Jamal Musiala.

Musiala and Olise are close friends, and their bond goes well beyond the football pitch.

Falk's information from inside the Bayern Munich dressing room suggests Olise is factoring in what has happened as he weighs up his professional future.

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Comments from Uli Hoeness, Jan-Christian Dreesen and, in particular, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge about Jamal Musiala's contract situation have caused clear discontent within the club.

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There's also the possibility of revisiting the financial terms of the German's contract, which has opened up an uncomfortable debate behind the scenes at the Bavarian club.

Joshua Kimmich's public intervention after the 2-1 European defeat to Lille was no throwaway moment.

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The Germany international stepped up to defend Jamal Musiala and questioned the conduct of the club's officials. But his message had another target too: Michael Olise.

Kimmich knows how important the French winger is to Bayern Munich's sporting ambitions. The 31-year-old wants to win the Champions League again, and he believes the club must keep hold of their best players to get there.

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Olise, 24, is under contract with the Bavarian club until 2029 and has so far given no public indication that he wants to leave Munich, even as Real Madrid's interest in signing him grows.

Bayern Munich, for their part, intend to extend the Frenchman's contract, though they've yet to open formal negotiations.

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The Bavarian club have long prided themselves on their family atmosphere, seeing it as a key factor in attracting and keeping global football stars. The Musiala row threatens to undermine that image.

Whatever figures Bayern Munich might offer Olise in any future contract, the player now has a very recent precedent to reflect on: how the club behave when one of their biggest stars is going through an extremely sensitive situation.

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In Musiala and Olise, Bayern Munich had found two exceptional players to build the club's project around for the next decade. How they handle the first player's crisis could end up affecting whether the second stays.