Will Michael Olise stay at Bayern Munich? Rummenigge hints at a tendency

Both Olise and top scorer Harry Kane "want to stay at Bayern Munich for a long time yet", Rummenigge told ran. Kane, unlike Olise, is already close to signing a contract extension until 2029. Sky recently reported a breakthrough in the negotiations.

"I hope, and I am also very confident, that Harry will extend his contract soon. And that Michael is then the next one. I would like him to stay at Bayern for a long time yet," said the 71-year-old, who still wields major influence in Munich alongside honorary president Uli Hoeneß, even though board member for sport Max Eberl, sporting director Christoph Freund and coach Vincent Kompany now run day-to-day operations.

On the club's two biggest stars, Rummenigge underlined how lucky Bayern Munich are to have Ballon d'Or contenders in their squad: "They are world-class players - and they do not grow on trees!"

What is Michael Olise demanding from Bayern Munich?

Once Kane's contract extension is wrapped up, talks with Olise are expected to accelerate. Sport Bild recently reported as much. So far, the player's camp around adviser Glen Tweneboah has shown no sign of wanting to extend the deal, which currently runs until 2029. Bayern, meanwhile, are said to be trying to tempt him with a new contract until 2032, which would move Olise into the ranks of the top earners if he were to sign next summer.

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Under that report, Olise would earn an annual salary of up to €25 million if he commits for the long term, putting him alongside Kane and Jamal Musiala. His current yearly salary is reportedly €14 million. Bayern are reportedly hoping that will force a swift decision from Olise, who would otherwise spend another season outside the top-earning bracket.

People close to the 24-year-old, however, say he would sign a new contract only if an exit clause were guaranteed. Olise had already secured such a clause at former club Crystal Palace, which Bayern Munich ultimately triggered in the summer of 2024 for €53 million. His current contract does not include one, despite international rumours in the recent past, as sporting director Max Eberl confirmed, among others.

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Will Michael Olise one day bring Bayern Munich €200 million?

Those days when Bayern flatly rejected release clauses are long gone. Kane also had such an exit route and is allegedly set to insist on possible conditions in his new contract as well. There is talk of a back door for a move to the Premier League and a so-called matching right for former club Tottenham Hotspur.

For now, any figure attached to the fixed transfer fee Olise's camp are said to want remains pure speculation. Still, a sum beyond the €200 million mark does not seem far-fetched. Olise has long ranked among the best attacking players in the world, and he is already underlining that again in the still young season.

Even so, a final decision is still likely to be some way off. In September, Eberl had already pointed to the likely timeline. "By next summer, we should know whether there is a tendency from his side towards an extension or not," he told Sport Bild.

Reports had already linked him strongly with Real Madrid around the World Cup, but nothing concrete came of it. Liverpool are also said to be keen on the exceptional talent, while Manchester City are likely to be out of the running for the star player for the time being in the wake of the financial scandal.

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