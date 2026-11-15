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France are preparing to face Turkey this Sunday evening, in the final round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, in a match in which Les Bleus are seeking to make up for their 3-1 defeat to Italy last Thursday.

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France's final training session on Saturday evening in Bordeaux offered a few clues about Zinedine Zidane's selection, particularly in the back line. All eyes are on the return of Kylian Mbappé to the starting XI, after the forward missed the Italy fixture with discomfort in his thigh.

Zidane had used the pre-match press conference ahead of the Turkey game to deny any tension in his relationship with the Real Madrid star.

The relationship between them is going perfectly, the coach insisted, before turning to Mbappé's availability for the clash against Turkey. The final round of the UEFA Nations League group stage takes place at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux.

Responding to reports of a rift with Mbappé, the French coach said: "I do not understand it, but the matter is not serious. My relationship with him is that of a coach with his player, and things are going perfectly."

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According to French network "RMC Sport", Andy Diouf lined up at right-back during part of the tactical practice match, in the group wearing yellow bibs. That same group featured Jérémy Jacquet and Ibrahima Konaté at the heart of the defence. Adrien Truffert started the session with them, then finished it without the yellow bib.

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Warren Zaïre-Emery featured alongside Lucas Da Cunha in midfield, though Zidane has yet to settle on Eduardo Camavinga or Rayan Cherki to complete the trio. The pair are competing for the remaining spot.

Up front, the signs point to a trio of Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola.

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France are expected to begin the match with the following line-up:

Goalkeeping: Mike Maignan.

Defence: Andy Diouf, Jérémy Jacquet, Ibrahim Konaté, Adrien Truffert.

Midfield: Warren Zaïre-Emery, Lucas Da Cunha, Eduardo Camavinga or Rayan Cherki.

Attack: Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappé, Bradley Barcola.

Les Bleus had made a positive start to the Nations League before Italy beat them 3-0 in the last round, a defeat that came after Michael Olise had put them in front.

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France and Italy share top spot in Group One on 10 points apiece. Belgium sit third on 9 points, while Turkey prop up the table without a point, leaving the final round to decide who reaches the quarter-finals.

The first-leg meeting between the sides, played on Turkish soil, ended in a 1-0 win for France.

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Zidane wants a repeat at the Atlantique in Bordeaux: a positive end to the group stage and a chance to shake off the sting of that defeat to Italy.