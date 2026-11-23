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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the latest on the injury goalkeeper David Raya suffered against Newcastle United. The Spaniard insisted it is not too serious, which gives the London club hope of having their first-choice goalkeeper back within a short period.

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Raya had to go off at St James' Park in the 70th minute of Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Newcastle on Saturday after a collision with striker William Osula left him with a left shoulder injury. The Spanish goalkeeper was clearly in severe pain as he left the pitch.

The injury rattled Arsenal. Raya is one of the key components of their defensive structure, and his exit forced the coaching staff into a change in goal during a difficult away game, with the team competing hard on more than one front this season.

Arteta confirmed ahead of the Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund that Raya won't be fit for the match tomorrow, Tuesday. Still, he was optimistic about the initial tests, which suggest the injury is less serious than first expected.

Arteta said, as reported by the Daily Mail: "Raya is not ready for tomorrow, but it doesn't look too serious. We need to do more tests tomorrow, but it is very encouraging and it looks better than expected."

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He admitted the staff had feared far worse: "We expected something much worse, because he could barely cope with the pain he was in, but the first scan showed something more encouraging." The initial medical assessments pointed to real improvement in the Spaniard's condition.

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Crucially, Arteta revealed that Raya won't need surgery, which had been the club's biggest worry. An operation would have kept the goalkeeper out for several months, a major blow for the team in the coming stage of the season.

Whether Raya can face Manchester City in the Premier League next Sunday is less clear. Arteta wouldn't give a definitive answer, saying the medical staff will carry out further tests to see how the goalkeeper is responding to treatment. "We will do more tests tomorrow and we will know then," he said. Until those results come back, his involvement in the eagerly awaited game remains uncertain.

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Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to get the chance to start against Borussia Dortmund in Raya's absence. Arteta also stressed the importance of keeping all of his goalkeepers ready, including third choice Ilan Meslier, so that everyone is prepared for emergencies like this.

He said the coaching staff are very keen to protect Kepa and Ilan Meslier, adding that every goalkeeper has to be ready because injuries can happen at any time. With a congested fixture list and multiple competitions, having ready alternatives in goal matters.

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The timing is awkward for Arsenal, who rely heavily on Raya to protect their goal and organise their defensive line. He has produced excellent performances and become one of the standout figures in the system that has helped the London club compete strongly in the Premier League.

His possible absence adds another headache for Arteta, especially with the Manchester City game approaching, a fixture of huge importance in the title race. But the early indications that surgery isn't needed give Arsenal some relief while they await the next tests, which will determine when the goalkeeper is expected back in action.