Will he be suspended? Nasser Mansi responds to Zamalek's punishment

Nasser Mansi, the Zamalek forward, has apologised for going off script while celebrating his goal against Rwanda's Army side yesterday, Friday, in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the African Champions League.

On Instagram, Nasser wrote: "The great Zamalek fans are my home, my family and my support after God. I write these words feeling that I must apologise to every supporter of the club who was upset with me because of throwing the shirt. It was a wrong act on my part and I apologise most sincerely. However much pressure or emotion I was going through, that is no justification for the behaviour and I accept any punishment."

He added: "Zamalek club and its fans have done me a great favour after God, and I will not deny the credit of the place that gave me confidence and opportunity. Nor do I forget the love of the fans, who were always the support with every goal I score, and every success I reach after the grace of God and the backing of the club, its fans, my team-mates and everyone who stands beside me."

The forward continued: "I am one of you. For me, Zamalek is not just a club, it is a home, a family and a sense of belonging, and Nasser Mansi will not forget what Zamalek and its fans have done for him."

"We are one family and we will not allow anything to divide us," he went on. "We may differ, but what we have been through is bigger than any incident, and love of Zamalek always brings us together."

His closing words: "I apologise to every Zamalek fan who was upset with me, and God willing I will repay the apology on the pitch with my performance and my hard work and remain worthy of your good opinion of me. Long live Zamalek, and long live its great fans. Zamalek's fans are always in the heart."

Zamalek's football director Abdel Nasser Mohamed has already hit Mansi with a heavy financial penalty over the offensive celebration. The details remain under wraps.







